After a two-day showroom in Paris on 4 and 5 March, the LVMH Prize announces its eight finalists today. Selected from a group of 19 semi-finalists – reduced from 20 when Maximilian Davis dropped out just days before being announced as the new creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo – the finalists span the globe, from Japan to Nigeria to the United States. They are: Ashlyn from South Korea, ERL from the US, KNWLS from the United Kingdom, Roisin Pierce from Ireland, Ryunosukeokazaki from Japan, S.S. Daley from the UK, Tokyo James from Nigeria, and Winnie from the US. The eight finalists will compete for the grand prize and the Karl Lagerfeld prize for innovation later this spring, with the winners chosen by a panel of LVMH designers.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 29 DAYS AGO