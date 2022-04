FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At around 6:45 Friday Morning, Fort Wayne Police responded to the area of Lake and Coliseum Boulevard on reports of a crash. Upon their arrival, they found one man dead at the scene as he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. Witness reports indicate that the man was attempting to cross Coliseum Boulevard as one vehicle swerved to miss the man, but a second vehicle did not. Southbound Coliseum Blvd was closed to all traffic.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 26 DAYS AGO