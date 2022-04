The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2022 NFL draft with an ideal combination of draft pick volume and draft pick capital. General manager Brian Gutekunst has 11 draft picks, including five in the first 100 picks. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs have more (12). The picks are valuable, too: According to Tankathon, the Packers rank 10th in the NFL in draft pick capital, based on the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart. The picks are ranked in the top eight of teams on other trade value charts, including Rich Hill and Fitzgerald-Spielberger.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO