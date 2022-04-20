Popeyes expects to open more than 200 units in 2022

Decades before the word "Insta" was associated with a photo-sharing app, the second-largest burger joint in the world, Burger King, was getting its start. Originally founded by Keith Kramer and Matthew Burns in Jacksonville, Florida, this fast food restaurant — initially named Insta-Burger King — opened its doors in 1953 serving an array of broiled burgers, milkshakes, and fries. According to Business Insider, David Edgerton and James McLamore took over the reins just a year after the company's founding and expanded it to 274 branches across the U.S. It was eventually acquired by Pillsbury Company in 1967.

