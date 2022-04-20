ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Popeyes expects to open more than 200 units in 2022

QSR Web
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePopeyes is ready for some big expansion. The company announced Tuesday it will open more than 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada this year. The openings will bring the company to more than 3,000 domestic units, according...

www.qsrweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Might Start Seeing More Popeyes Around

For a humble purveyor of fried poultry, Popeyes has appeared in a slew of headlines in recent years. It all started with the infamous chicken sandwich wars, which gave way to a lawsuit from an angry customer who sued the chain for "false advertising" after they sold out of said chicken sandwich, per NBC. The craze over the coveted menu item is even associated with a homicide, as a man fatally stabbed another customer for allegedly cutting him in line at a Maryland Popeyes, PennLive reports.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is For Adventurous Eaters

While some fast-food chains continue to fire shots in the chicken-sandwich wars, others simply prefer to sit out the fight and come up with elaborate new ways to keep their customers' attention. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not known for the former strategy, preferring to lean on...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Indiana State
City
Lafayette, NY
State
Louisiana State
New York City, NY
Business
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
TheStreet

Burger King Tries Something McDonald's Failed At

Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popeyes#Cajun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Popculture

McDonald's Expands McCafe Bakery Lineup With New Item, but There's a Catch

McDonald's is expanding its McCafé Bakery menu yet again! Already offering treats like doughnuts and apple fritters, as well as several coffee options, the Golden Arches is preparing to launch an all-new dessert: Caramel Banana Macarons. Ordering the delicious treat won't be easy, though, as McDonald's will only be offering the new McCafé menu item in a single country, with the treat set to debut on McDonald's Japan menus later this month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Truth About Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich

Decades before the word "Insta" was associated with a photo-sharing app, the second-largest burger joint in the world, Burger King, was getting its start. Originally founded by Keith Kramer and Matthew Burns in Jacksonville, Florida, this fast food restaurant — initially named Insta-Burger King — opened its doors in 1953 serving an array of broiled burgers, milkshakes, and fries. According to Business Insider, David Edgerton and James McLamore took over the reins just a year after the company's founding and expanded it to 274 branches across the U.S. It was eventually acquired by Pillsbury Company in 1967.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy