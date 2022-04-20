ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Montenegro joins EU in banning Russian media outlets RT, Sputnik

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKC21_0fEiCCpw00

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Montenegro said on Wednesday it had banned Russian state-controlled media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik as part of sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, following in the steps of the EU that the small Balkan state hopes to join.

The European Union banned the two outlets last month over what it called their “systematic information manipulation and disinformation” over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

RT and Sputnik were automatically banned in Montenegro under sanctions that took effect last week, local media quoted Branko Boskovic, head of the electronic media council, as saying after the state body met on Wednesday.

The sanction means that local operators will be prohibited from broadcasting, facilitating or otherwise contributing to thedissemination of any RT and Sputnik content.

The ban applies to RT’s English unit and operations in Britain, Germany, France and Spain. It extends to broadcasting licences or authorisation, transmission and distribution arrangements between the two companies and local operators and internet providers.

NATO member Montenegro is home to a large ethnic Serb population that tends to be more pro-Russian, while most Montenegrins see their country’s future in the EU.

Montenegro’s economy is heavily reliant on tourism and the Adriatic nation normally draws many visitors from both Russia and Ukraine. Many Russians own property or yachts there.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montenegro#Sputnik#Russian Media#Rt#Podgorica#Balkan#The European Union#English#Nato#Serb#Pro Russian#Russians
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy