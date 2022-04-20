ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Doug Gansler on addressing crime, opioid overdoses

wypr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, a Democrat, is running for governor. Along with expanding mass transit and supporting tech entrepreneurs, at the top of his...

www.wypr.org

Comments

Guest
1d ago

Democrats don’t want to fight crime, they want to pass more gun control. Just ask Gov. Hogan when the Dems voted down his Crime Control. Instead they put more laws on the books penalizing gun stores! Lots of luck Gansler we know the Democrats!

Reply
2
