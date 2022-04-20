ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onaway, MI

Onaway softball will be led by new head coach Klinge

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
ONAWAY — If you're an Onaway football fan, you've seen Steve Klinge roaming the sidelines over the last few years.

Now, the current Onaway varsity football coach will become a head coach in another sport.

Softball.

This spring, Klinge will take charge of the softball Cardinals, replacing longtime coach Jodi Brewbaker, who stepped down last season following a highly successful tenure.

"It's exciting to be a head coach again," said Klinge. "I'm just trying to get to know the kids and that kind of thing again. It's nice to be a part of a different program other than football, to kind of get to know a different group of kids."

Like Brewbaker, Klinge is aiming high with the Onaway program.

"I think (my expectations) are probably similar to Jodi's," Klinge said. "The ultimate goal is to win conference championships and districts and see what happens from there. It may take a little bit of time of get there — I hope not — but it might take a little bit. We're just going to develop what we can develop this year and see what happens.

"If you go in with low expectations, that's not a good thing."

Klinge said he's already been impressed with his current group of players.

"So far, they're a fun, hard-working group of kids, so that's the biggest thing," Klinge said. "We're willing to do what we're trying to do. There's no like, 'Why are we doing this? Why are we doing that? We didn't do it this way last year,' so they're just kind of buying in and that's the best thing.

"Honestly, they're a nice group of kids, fun to be around, hard working, they have talent. You can see they obviously played a lot of summer ball and Jodi (Brewbaker) did a great job with them before."

The Cardinals will have several players back, highlighted by the return of senior Taylor Larson, who suffered a season-ending injury last spring.

Asked if Larson will assume her role as catcher — the position where she suffered her injury — Klinge said that still might be up in the air.

"She's going to try to catch again," Klinge said. "We'll see what happens. Whether she can do it physically, mentally, I'm not sure. That's a pretty big thing to happen to a kid or to anybody, and then bounce back and play the same position, especially that position, which is so physically demanding.

"She's kind of the leader of the group. She's been there a long time so we're excited to have her, wherever she ends up. It could be in the outfield, it could be at second base, who knows.

"Hopefully she'll be able to catch for us."

The Cardinals also return senior Kyli Brewbaker, who earned Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association (MHSSCA) Division 4 All-State first team honors as a junior.

"She's a really good hitter, I know last year she played multiple positions," Klinge said of Brewbaker. "She kind of played everywhere, especially after Taylor (Larson) went down, but Kyli's obviously going to be a good player for us. She's a player I'm definitely excited to watch."

Others expected to contribute are seniors Macie Decker (first base), Elissa Prow (outfield) and Lainey Shimel (shortstop/pitcher), as well as sophomore Sydney Peel (pitcher), and freshmen Charlotte Box (pitcher) and Kailyn George (outfield/catcher).

Klinge believes his team is capable of having a solid season. At the same time, however, he knows there will be obstacles along the way.

"It's going to be tough for us, I think," Klinge said. "Pitching-wise, I don't think we're where we need to be quite yet, but I've got two young pitchers so hopefully we'll get there. Expectation-wise, I think we should finish in the top three of the conference. That's the goal. We know Indian River (Inland Lakes) is going to be good, JoBurg's (Johannesburg-Lewiston) been pretty tough. There's no team that's horrible or anything like that.

"The expectation is to compete for the top spot. If we don't get there, we want to finish in the top three. District-wise, the goal is to win it, and if conference doesn't go our way, then hopefully by the end of the season we're peaking at that time, things are coming together and we make a run at it."

