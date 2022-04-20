Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments next week at Hillsdale College

The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in People of the State of Michigan vs. David Allan Lucynski is a session Tuesday at Hillsdale College’s Plaster Auditorium.

Students from Hillsdale, Jonesville, Camden-Frontier and Reading schools will be able to attend the session as a public education program aimed at high school students.

In addition to hearing oral arguments at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing, justices and staff travel to communities statewide as part of the “Court Community Connections” program. This is the 26th time the court has traveled to hear a case in another location.

Following the oral arguments, a debriefing session, led by retired Justice Stephen J. Markman and the attorneys will be held. At 11 a.m., students will participate in a reception with the justices.