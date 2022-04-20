ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

OTC math instructor honored for teaching excellence

otc.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzarks Technical Community College Mathematics Instructor Melissa Wittmer earned the “Teaching Excellence Award” from the Missouri Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (MOMATYC). The award was presented at MOMATYC’s annual conference...

news.otc.edu

Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
WGAU

Missouri boy, 9, has finger amputated after falling in classroom

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A 9-year-old Missouri elementary school student had to have his finger amputated after falling inside his classroom on Monday, his mother said. DJ Williams, who attends Bristol Elementary School in suburban St. Louis, said he tripped over his backpack and got his middle finger caught in the door jamb of a metal computer cabinet, which snapped his finger, KTVI-TV reported.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KYTV

Springfield Schools losing more than 100 teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools reports a record high number of educators leaving the profession. KY3 worked on this report with the Springfield Daily Citizen. You can find a link to their full story here. Last week we learned about the district’s plan to enforce financial penalties for...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Fair education center offering free tuition for 3 summer camp attendees

Local learning academy Best in Class Education Centers has been working with local students to combat learning loss resulting from the pandemic. Part of their efforts to get students engaged in learning is a partnership with the Aerospace, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Texas A&M University to introduce high school students to STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. Participants in the summer camp will gain an introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning; coding using Python programming language; building AI products with trained eyes supervising their work; and technical reading and writing skills.
CYPRESS, TX
WNCT

Upcoming bicycle rodeo to teach children about safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bicycle safety is a year-round thing that not even COVID-19 can stop. The Cub Scout Bicycle Rodeo will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting goods at 3500 Galleria Dr. in Greenville. Bicycle rodeo event leaders Julie Scoran and Rick Cannon […]
GREENVILLE, NC
KOLR10 News

This is how much tuition at Missouri State University could increase in the fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is requesting higher tuition from students for the 2022-2023 school year. In a budget plan submitted to the MSU Board of Governors, the proposed tuition hikes per credit hour include: Increase of $10.00 for undergraduate Missouri residents ($267) Increase of $22.00 for undergraduate non-Missouri residents ($572) Increase of $13.00 […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri selects 8 Gold Star Schools for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The state of Missouri is recognizing eight schools for outstanding academic achievement while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students. The state’s Gold Star Schools program aligns with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. They use the same criteria for nominations.
MISSOURI STATE

