OTC math instructor honored for teaching excellence

Local learning academy Best in Class Education Centers has been working with local students to combat learning loss resulting from the pandemic. Part of their efforts to get students engaged in learning is a partnership with the Aerospace, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Texas A&M University to introduce high school students to STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. Participants in the summer camp will gain an introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning; coding using Python programming language; building AI products with trained eyes supervising their work; and technical reading and writing skills.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO