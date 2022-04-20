ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas, WA

Suspected impaired driver ejected from van in crash on I-90 near Kittitas

By Joe Utter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKITTITAS — A suspected impaired driver was ejected from his vehicle during a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 near Kittitas. Rob R. Knight, a 35-year-old Bremerton man, was driving...

