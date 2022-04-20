WVU makes masks optional on PRT

West Virginia University has relaxed its mask requirements on its Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) and University buses starting today, April 20. The University announced masks becoming optional on the PRT and...
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has made some adjustments to its mask policy. On Thursday, the board voted to allow mask-wearing to be optional for staff, parents, visitors, and volunteers. Masks will be optional for students while riding SPS buses, and also includes students participating in athletics and extracurricular activities.
READING, Pa. – For the first time in over two years, students and staff in the Reading School District will have the option to attend school without having to wear masks. The school board voted Wednesday night to approve its fifth amended health and safety plan. The revised plan...
West Virginia University made ACT and SAT scores optional for applicants in the early days of the pandemic and will continue this policy until the end of the Spring 2023 term as administrators decide what to do next. President E. Gordon Gee said during a Faculty Senate meeting earlier this...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second time in as many days, Maryland reported more than 1,000 new COVID-10 cases on Friday.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,015 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,024,920 since the pandemic began. Until Thursday, the last time the state saw that many new cases was in late February.
The statewide positivity rate rose to 4.57%, a 0.03% increase compared to Thursday and a 300% increase over the positivity rate recorded the same time last month.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped to 166, a decrease of four since Thursday. Of those...
West Virginia University has established several initiatives within its campus to foster a sense of inclusivity among its students and faculty. Some of the initiatives were created in response to some of the events in 2020 relating to the Black Lives Matter protests throughout the country. One of the organizations,...
Betting markets had favored April 18 as the day the federal mask mandate on public transportation would finally get lifted. That is basically what happened — but from an unexpected source. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weren't quite willing to drop it just yet, having extended the...
In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Madelyn Brodie, a master's student in Art History with WVU Creative Arts Center. Madelyn talks about her research on American conservation movements, as well as her work as an abstract landscape artist. Transcription:. Welcome to GradLife 601: Research &...
When I hopped into a Lyft at 6 a.m. to head to the airport, my driver said, “I have a question for you.” Oh, great, I thought. “You’re my first rider of the week. Did the app ask you to wear a mask?”. It hadn’t! Being...
State lawmakers and cannabis experts gathered Tuesday for a panel discussion on the current status of cannabis in West Virginia. Medicinal cannabis was legalized in the state five years ago. The discussion was hosted by WellWVU. Panelists, ranging from student activists to members of the House of Delegates, discussed whether...
Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
With the warm weather this weekend, be sure to get outside, but also find some time to sit back and relax. Check out some of the fun events happening in Morgantown this weekend. Mountaineer Short Film Festival: 4/22-4/23. The Mountaineer Short Film Festival is a two-day event taking place in...
Comments / 0