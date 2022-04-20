WVU makes masks optional on PRT

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second time in as many days, Maryland reported more than 1,000 new COVID-10 cases on Friday. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,015 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,024,920 since the pandemic began. Until Thursday, the last time the state saw that many new cases was in late February. The statewide positivity rate rose to 4.57%, a 0.03% increase compared to Thursday and a 300% increase over the positivity rate recorded the same time last month. COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped to 166, a decrease of four since Thursday. Of those...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO