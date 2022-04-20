ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Cloud is launching an exclusive AI management platform

By Will McCurdy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Artificial intelligence is becoming ever more ubiquitous among businesses, but a new platform available via Google Cloud promises to further accelerate this growth. Prevision.io, a new pay-as-you-go solution, claims to allow companies outside of the Fortune 500, which lack extensive data science knowledge, to build, deploy, and manage AI projects in...

