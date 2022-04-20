Kent Companies Are Holding A Two Day Hiring Event

Sure, we have the I-20 Wildlife Preserve and Jenna Welch Nature Study Center... And we can see some of the Zebras and guests at A-Z Vet when we drive past... But it's just not the same as an actual ZOO. Right now, best this author can tell is that the closest Zoo to us is in Abilene, which is a very nice zoo with a ton of stuff for the kids to see and do... But it's a long drive away. With oil coming back and things on the upswing here in the Permian Basin, we need things for families to do on their off times and on weekends to keep people here instead of them just coming to work during the week and then leaving. Lord knows we have enough land all over the place here. Just need some big investors to think the project is worthwhile.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO