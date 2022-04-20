ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Kent Companies Are Holding A Two Day Hiring Event

By Gwen
 20 hours ago
If you are looking for a great family company to work for, then Kent Companies is where you need to apply. The Kent Companies is holding a two-day hiring event today and tomorrow in Midland and Odessa. Today you can apply in person at the Rustic Cafe and Kent Kwik location...

