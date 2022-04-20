ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Casa Decor: Empowering Indian Artisans While Serving Global Customers

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India] April 20, (ANI/NewsVoir): Casa Decor, a reputed Indian home decor brand with a huge consumer base across the globe, is empowering the artisans of the country while touching lives as well as hearts, one decor item at a time. With their penchant for identifying and nurturing talent, the...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

12 Amazon Home Décor Finds That Are Surprisingly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to curating a dream home, you might think that you have to save up a small fortune to shop at places like Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Anthropologie, and West Elm. While we’re admittedly huge fans of all four retailers, we’re also keen on the convenience of Amazon. And, to the surprise of many, the mega online retailer is home to some pretty chic decor pieces, including furniture, rugs, wall art, and more. Although each of those categories is worth perusing on Amazon, today we’re here to focus on the smaller, statement-making room accents. Think: picture frames, mirrors, lamps, pillows, and more. Whether your goal is to finally have a place to toss your keys when you walk in the door or to achieve the perfectly-lit reading nook; to add a modern accent to your vanity or embark on stocking the most stylish bar cart, ahead, you’ll find TK Amazon home decor finds you’ll be tempted to add to your cart. Our advice? Do it. The prices are hard to beat and the reviews make it easy to determine which items actually trout impressive quality. Best of all, many of the items can be purchased with Amazon Prime, which means you won’t have to face never-ending shipping delays before they arrive on your front step. Need we say more?
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Lemieux et Cie Has Launched an Eco-Minded, Stylish Outdoor Textile Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you’re a fan of Christiane Lemieux’s artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you’re in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand’s direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux’s Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it’ll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Art#Casa Decor#Ani Newsvoir#Founder
Real Simple

This Amazon Home Decor Collection Made of Natural Materials Will Refresh Your Minimalist Space

Keeping up with home design trends can be overwhelming and costly. But one interior style you can't go wrong with is minimalism. Prioritizing functionality and utilizing neutral colors and simple forms, the minimalist style provides a calm and fresh space that's free of clutter. However, executing a minimalist home that's also full of character is no easy feat. Luckily, Amazon has an under-the-radar storefront that's packed with unique home decor made from natural materials to complete your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
BHG

Amazon Has So Many Outdoor Furniture Options for Under $250—Here Are Our 10 Favorite Picks

There's a lot to consider when shopping for outdoor furniture, including the climate you live in, the size of your space, your entertainment needs, and your personal decor style. But one surprising element that doesn't have to hinder your patio shopping experience is the price. Outdoor furniture and decor can cost thousands of dollars, but Amazon has so many affordable options to choose from—that's why we rounded up our 10 favorite picks under $250.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Bathroom Window Curtains For Privacy and Style

When it comes to bathroom windows, natural light is a wonderful thing, but privacy in the bathroom is essential. Bathroom window curtains provide privacy and can add a wonderful splash of color or pattern to an otherwise neutral room. Let’s dive into some of the basics of the types of bathroom curtains that work well in this intimate space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
SHOPPING
mansionglobal.com

Moorish Design Offers Myriad Ways to Spice up a Modern Interior

Whether through juxtaposition of black-and-white and color, or a few dramatic set pieces, Moorish influences can add an element of intrigue to any contemporary interior. Developed over centuries from a vast range of influences, Moorish design is surprisingly versatile, offering myriad opportunities to craft a unique contemporary interior that exudes character and originality.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
homedit.com

Cabin Bathrooms With Rustic Charm and Natural Style

Cabins are a place that allow us to get away from normal life and enjoy peace and quiet, but you don’t have to give up every luxury. Cabin bathrooms can be luxurious as well as functional. Most traditional cabins have a rustic look but there are a number of...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy