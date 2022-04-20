ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Wagner: Russell Wilson tried to recruit him to Broncos before trade

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 18 hours ago
Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was a guest on the Rich Eisen show yesterday and shared some very interesting news regarding his exit from the team. Wagner was unceremoniously released on the same day that trade sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos was reported.

However, it turns out Wagner already had a heads-up about the Denver deal. Apparently, a week before it happened Wilson called Wagner and asked him how he felt about joining him on the Broncos. Wagner said no, claiming his heart was in Seattle.

This is a pretty bad look for Wilson. It also makes the team’s decision to cut Wagner the way they did that much more disappointing.

Wagner went on to sign a five-year, $50 million deal wih the division-rival Rams, who just won the Super Bowl and already had the strongest roster in the NFC by far.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s Broncos now have the fifth-best odds to win next year’s championship game.

Update:

Wagner now says Wilson wasn’t actually trying to recruit him.

Wilson also chimed in, saying it was just two friends talking.

Whatever.

