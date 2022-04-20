ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen HS grad named 2nd Battalion commander at VMI

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago
Morgan Boyer of Glen Allen (front right) stands with other VMI cadets after she was named as 2nd Battalion commander recently during rank announcements at VMI. (Courtesy VMI)

A Glen Allen High School graduate has been named 2nd Battalion commander at Virginia Military Institute, which recently announced ranks for the 183rd Regiment for the 2022-23 academic year.

Morgan Boyer, VMI Class of 2023, currently serves as 2nd Class cadet and operations sergeant for Company E. In that role, she said, “I have been challenged in new ways and have learned more than I could have in any other position. It has taught me so much about VMI and how to handle difficult situations. It has brought out my drive and ambition, showed me what I am capable of, and reminded me of all the reasons I chose to come to VMI.”

Boyer also is part of Omicron Delta Kappa and an EMT on post. She applied for the role of 2nd Battalion commander, she said, because she wanted a role that would push her out of her comfort zone.

“I want to motivate the Corps of Cadets and help shape the rats into cadets,” she said.

After graduation, Boyer plans to attend physician assistant school.

