Ask Midland Odessa – Why Does My Guy Wear SOCKS All The Time?

I have driven by this house when in Abilene,Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely you might pass this abandoned house heading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.

ABILENE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO