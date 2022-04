DETROIT -- Japanese automaker Toyota announced it will recall an estimated 460,000 vehicles due to a software issue that can impact the vehicle’s stability control system. According to the Associated Press, Toyota says in rare cases when the impacted vehicles are restarted, the software may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode. If that happens, it can disable the system, which is controlled by a computer, which brakes each wheel individually and helps drivers keep control of the vehicle.

