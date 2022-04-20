ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Ask Midland Odessa – Why Does My Guy Wear SOCKS All The Time?

By Leo
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

My guy wears 'socks' all the time. I literally have seen his feet maybe 3 times. He does not have fungus or athletes foot , and I don't get...

foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Socks#My Guy#Fungus#Crime
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Scorpions Are Invading This Midland Neighborhood!

And NO--we don't mean the rock band. Although, coming home and finding one of these guys cruising around your kitchen living room or bedroom can sure ROCK YOU LIKE A HURRICANE. And I know that saying these critters are here is hardly news to anyone who's lived here longer than a few years (although with oil going back up there are newbies here who may not have encountered one of our little brown friends yet--so here's a heads-up!). The other day, I came home at lunch and found this little guy (below) crawling UP the wall in our spare bedroom. So I took a glass out of the kitchen cabinet, caught him, took him outside and across the street, and dumped him. Not a fan of killing the Lord's creatures--I just don't want them IN MY HOUSE. We're in the Adobe Meadows subdivision off Big Spring St and Mockinbird in Midland.....
MIDLAND, TX
Chattanooga Daily News

“It’s miraculous except it’s actually real medicine and real science”, COVID-ill mother, who doesn’t remember giving birth after a long battle with the virus that nearly took her life, is reunited with her baby

The lucky mother of two is finally reunited with her baby daughter and her family after a long battle with COVID-19 that nearly took her life. The woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, reportedly spent more than 40 days on a ventilator and was put in a medically induced coma. After months in the hospital and the inpatient rehabilitation facility, doctors gave the mom the green light to go home to her kids.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Top Five Ways To Avoid Sweating the Small Stuff-Don’t be a Rebecca

Ever wish you could change one thing about yourself? Hard to admit there is anything bad about yourself when it is so much easier to see the negatives of others. I’m not too proud to cast light on my toxic trait. The first thing that pops into my head… I freak out over the smallest things. My better half always has to bring me down when I’m ready to freak out. Remind me to breathe, but that’s not always easy to remember when you are in the thick of the event FREAKING YOU OUT! For others who have this same issue, don’t worry; you are not alone.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Fan Criticism Over Her Easter Party

Heather Rae El Moussa recently faced online criticism for having live rabbits at her Easter party, and now the reality TV star has responded to the fans who lashed out. In a post on Monday, Rae El Moussa shared a collection of photos and videos from her family's Easter Sunday get-together. Fans noticed that the Selling Sunset star had some real-life bunnies at the party, and they criticized Rae El Moussa's decision to include the animals.
PETS
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy