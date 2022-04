University researchers potentially improved a key component of the gene-editing tool CRISPR, ensuring more efficiency and safety during alteration. CRISPR is a tool used to alter genes by editing specific parts of DNA sequences inside a cell, said researcher David Taylor. Recently, professors at UC Berkeley used the tool to modify crops such as rice, and the FDA approved the tool for use in correcting the gene that causes sickle cell disease. According to a study published March 2, UT researchers took the enzyme vital to CRISPR, known as Cas9, and created mutations to significantly reduce the cases where the enzyme cut the incorrect DNA without hurting its ability to cut the proper sequences.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 28 DAYS AGO