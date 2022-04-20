ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne says phone was stolen at Revolve’s Coachella event

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1mpW_0fEhvMuo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rg4lJ_0fEhvMuo00 LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne says someone took her phone at Revolve Festival during Coachella last weekendInstagram/Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast who attended the Fyre Festival-like Revolve event at Coachella last weekend, claims someone snatched her phone.

Taking to Instagram , Dunne posted a photo of herself modeling a pink cutout swimsuit along with a message directed to the alleged thief.

“To the person who pick-pocketed my phone, thanks I needed an upgrade anyways :) #revolvefestival,” Dunne wrote Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpTDK_0fEhvMuo00 Dunne, who boasts over one million Instagram followers, appeared to enjoy herself at Coachella, according to social media postsInstagram/Olivia Dunne @livvy

@katie sigmond 💛 @revolve #revolvefestival

♬ As It Was – Harry Styles https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

Dunne, who boasts more than one million followers on Instagram , appeared to be one of the many influencers invited to Revolve’s star-studded affair, which has been likened to “Fyre Festival 2.0,” a reference to the infamous 2017 event when guests were put up in FEMA tents despite being promised a luxurious experience.

Some social media influencers claimed the Revolve Festival “was the MOST unorganized event,” and “they had ppl waiting outside in the heat with no water, there was no data to even call a Uber to leave.”

Revolve issued a statement Tuesday to E! News , explaining how the fashion company is “sincerely” sorry to those who were impacted, and that they ” promise to do better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2dZb_0fEhvMuo00 Dunne is in her sophomore year at LSUChris Parent https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3lKN_0fEhvMuo00
The 5-foot-6 gymnast also hails from New JerseyChris Parent

Despite the controversy, however, Dunne seemingly enjoyed herself, according to social media posts that included the “revolve festival” hashtag. In a video posted to TikTok, the New Jersey native is seen dancing with a friend in front of a Ferris wheel during the eventful weekend.

Dunne revealed in an Instagram Story on Tuesday that she’s “back to the grind” at LSU.

The 19-year-old is currently in her sophomore year and received the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association’s All-American honors with the uneven bars in 2021.

