Top 10 Nickel Creek Songs

Like most every genre, country music was searching for an identity in 1992. A newcomer from Oklahoma named Garth Brooks had just turned the industry on a dime, releasing his eponymous debut in 1989, No Fences in 1990 and Ropin the Wind in 1991. He transitioning the radio sound from its pop and rock vibes of the 80s into the catchy, singalong hooks for which the 90s would become known. Legends of the 60s and 70s weren’t churning out new music at their earlier pace. Even George Strait briefly stepped away to hone his acting skills in Pure Country.

