ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins' recent draft plan has generated success, especially with Jevon Holland

By Jason Sarney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqeeA_0fEhtISK00

The 2022 NFL draft is a week from Thursday, and while, at the moment, the Miami Dolphins will be without a first and second-round pick for the first time since 2002, it’s a good time to reflect on the Dolphins’ recent selection weekends.

Before getting into the triple threat of potential excellence from last season, the last time the Dolphins were dormant in the first two rounds of a draft was following the acquisition of Ricky Williams. This was 20 years ago after they traded for the superstar running back with the New Orleans Saints. 2003 also had a vacant first round due to the Williams mega-deal.

Miami has had their first-round pick every year since and following the Tyreek Hill trade with Kansas City early in the offseason, they begin at pick No. 102, as it stands now. In the last two drafts, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has made trades in each of the first two rounds.

Last season, Grier moved up in the second round to select Liam Eichenberg, after a deal with the New York Giants. New York sent their No. 42 overall pick to Miami, which they used to select the Notre Dame offensive lineman. In exchange, Miami sent their No. 50 overall pick last season as well as a 2022 third-round selection.

In 2020, following a pair of first-round selections in Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 and Austin Jackson at No. 18, the Dolphins traded out of pick No. 26 with Green Bay and moved to No. 30 in addition to picking up a fourth-round pick.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Grier use a pretty loaded war chest in 2023 to hop back into the top 50 or so in this month’s draft; should he see a player he covets. Whether or not that movement happens remains to be seen but looking back at last year’s hat-trick of young studs is very encouraging for the Dolphins’ faithful.

Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, last year’s first-round picks, have already proved they were worth the price tag. Waddle broke the league’s rookie reception record after reeling in 104 passes. All Phillips did was tally 8.5 sacks, including a run of five straight games with at least a half-sack.

As impressive as these two were, perhaps the home run of the draft, and potentially of the last decade, has been safety Jevon Holland. While showing early promise in a tough start to Miami’s 2021, Holland steadily adapted to his surroundings and became a force in the Miami defensive backfield.

After the first month of the season, the training wheels seemed to fall off for the former Oregon star, as he became a fixture all over the field, making plays in every tier of the defense. Holland showcased his versatility and range on Thursday Night Football at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Not only did Miami upset Lamar Jackson and his Ravens, but Holland was also a revelation. He recorded five tackles, a pair of passes defended, a sack and one of the most-watched, ruthless hits of the season.

Holland also blitzed Jackson an astounding 19 times that game. When Jackson had the nerve to throw his way, Holland’s defense led the Baltimore signal-caller to have a measly 52.9 passer rating when targeting the rookie’s area.

Miami won 22-10, and following an earlier week’s win against the Houston Texans, the Dolphins began a seven-game winning streak. Holland would go on to have a superb season, finishing with 69 total tackles, 10 passes defended, 2.5 sacks, three fumbles recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

On seven occasions in his rookie season, Holland played every single defensive snap. He’s as technically sound as talented and was flagged only three times the entire year. The last flag came, ironically, against the Ravens and that was Week 10. No penalties came after that, helping to bring his 2021 PFF grade to an impressive 84.7. That’s good for fourth-highest among all NFL safeties.

It’s safe to say, Miami’s third actual selection in last year’s draft could just be the best, and if Grier and Miami choose to hang tough and wait until the third round, there’s a track record of success in his tenure.

Since Grier became general manager in 2016, his third-round picks have been Kenyan Drake, Cordrea Tankersley, Jerome Baker, Michael Deiter, Brandon Jones and last year’s rookie tight end, Hunter Long.

Either way, should Miami stay put or move up this draft, especially on the heels of an outstanding offseason of acquisitions, re-signings and restructurings, Dolphins fans should be as relaxed as Grier seems to be during this process.

Continue to trust it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

Deebo Samuel is one of Colin Cowherd’s favorite players in the NFL. But, on Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” the FOX Sports 1 radio host admitted that it might be worth trading him if you’re the 49ers. The All-Pro WRB1 is as dynamic as it...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USFL Pittsburgh Maulers coach Kirby Wilson embarrasses himself by cutting player over lunch order

The USFL began play this week as the latest to attempt to succeed as a spring professional football league. It didn’t get off on the right foot. While the football players would probably prefer people be talking about the play on the field, the most viral video today comes from the Fox behind-the-scenes ‘United By Football” which is documenting the league Hard Knocks style. This week’s show features Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson cutting a player because of his lunch order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First wide receiver chosen in every NFL draft in Super Bowl era

Catching on (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File) It isn't as easy as it seems to find a great wide receiver in the NFL draft. Take a look at the first WRs taken in the selection process since the Super Bowl era, and you realize a lot of the first off the board fizzled big time. (Stats via: Profootballreference.com.)1967: Gene Washington Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports Taken eighth overall out of a powerhouse Michigan State program by the Minnesota Vikings, Gene Washington played six seasons with the Purple before finishing with Denver. He had 182 catches, 26 for touchdowns.1968: Haven Moses Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK The ninth...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
The Spun

Von Miller Is Recruiting A Longtime Star To The Bills

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Ravens#American Football#Sports#The Miami Dolphins#The New Orleans Saints#The New York Giants#Notre Dame
CBS Sports

Rams' Cooper Kupp not interested in resetting receiver market with next contract after historic 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took the league by storm in 2021. The former Eastern Washington star caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season and became the eighth wide receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP after catching eight of 10 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns to best the Cincinnati Bengals on the biggest stage of them all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marshawn Lynch drove doughnuts on a Zamboni to celebrate becoming a Seattle Kraken part owner

Marshawn Lynch is on a mission to have as much fun in retirement as he did during his NFL career and boy is he succeeding. From landing roles in Netflix shows and upcoming movies to investing in his own cannabis company, Lynch did not go quietly into the night. Now he’s back in the Seattle pro sports scene as a part owner of the NHL’s Kraken and the way Beast Mode celebrated his new role was entirely predictable.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

Who will be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?. Well, we are less than two weeks away from finally getting an answer to that question. The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be on the clock next week when the 2022 draft commences. Jacksonville's first overall selection will kick off the three-day event, where the 32 NFL teams will combine to pick more than 200 exciting, young prospects.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MLive.com

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is (probably) the Detroit Lions’ top choice for No. 2 pick in NFL draft

Editor’s note: With the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions select ... an edge rusher? A quarterback? Yet another defensive back? It’s impossible to say for sure, although it is possible to whittle the list of possibilities to seven. MLive will profile each of those players in the coming days. Today: Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy