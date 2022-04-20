Star Trek: Picard - Episode 2.08 - Mercy - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Star Trek has a lot of shows that look to tell the story of the future with a different twist on Gene Roddenberry's original series vision, but few are as different as the Scott Bakula-led series Enterprise (available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription). The series is without a doubt one of the most unique entries in the franchise and one that irked fans in a few ways (lest we forget the series finale). Most notably, the series broke from the franchise’s tradition of orchestral theme songs and went with something a bit more controversial. Now, years after its end, the cast is getting real about their thoughts on the theme that caused such a stir amongst fans.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO