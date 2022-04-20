ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Star Trek: Picard - Episode 2.08 - Mercy - Promotional Photos + Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith time running out before the launch of the...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Star Trek: Picard’: How the Actor Playing Young Guinan, Ito Aghayere, Stepped Into Whoopi Goldberg’s Shoes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses specific events in Season 2, Episode 4 of “Star Trek: Picard,” currently streaming on Paramount Plus. As even casual fans of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” know, one of the beloved sci-fi show’s most meaningful relationships was between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the proprietor of the main bar on the U.S.S. Enterprise, Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg). The characters mean so much to each other that Stewart moved Goldberg to tears when he invited her to join him on the “TNG” sequel series “Star Trek: Picard” while appearing on...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Shares How 'Several Glasses Of Champagne' Led To Seven Of Nine's Return In Picard Season 2

Most of the familiar Star Trek faces who have returned for Star Trek: Picard are, understandably, veterans of The Next Generation, with Patrick Stewart reuniting with folks like Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, John de Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg and Jonathan Del Arco. That said, Picard also stars Jeri Ryan, who played Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager Seasons 4 through 7. When Picard started airing on Paramount+ (then called CBS All-Access), it had been almost two decades since Ryan had played the former Borg drone, and it turns out that alcohol played an integral part in bringing her back to the Star Trek franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Enterprise’s Cast Shares Their Real Thoughts On The Show’s Controversial Theme Song

Star Trek has a lot of shows that look to tell the story of the future with a different twist on Gene Roddenberry's original series vision, but few are as different as the Scott Bakula-led series Enterprise (available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription). The series is without a doubt one of the most unique entries in the franchise and one that irked fans in a few ways (lest we forget the series finale). Most notably, the series broke from the franchise’s tradition of orchestral theme songs and went with something a bit more controversial. Now, years after its end, the cast is getting real about their thoughts on the theme that caused such a stir amongst fans.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raffi
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Fbi
CinemaBlend

Bull’s Michael Weatherly Reunites With NCIS Co-Star In Sweet Look Behind-The-Scenes At Final Season Episode

It’s been a few weeks for fans of CBS’ Bull to get used to the idea that the Michael Weatherly-led series will be ending at the conclusion of the 2022 TV season. While those who love the series may be prepping to say goodbye to Jason Bull and co., there are still a few surprises in store for the series. In fact, an NCIS reunion of sorts is coming to the other CBS drama and Sasha Alexander herself shared the news with a fun “reunited and it feels sooo good”-type post.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for 'Bull,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'NCIS,' and More

The television season is almost over, so CBS announced its slate of season finales on Wednesday. In the case of the Michael Weatherly-starring Bull, the Thursday, May 26, episode serves as a series finale. CBS has already renewed a handful of shows for the 2022-2023 TV season, so expect many of these finales to end with cliffhangers.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

NCIS Just Added A New Character To Give More Backstory For Gary Cole's Agent Parker

Although Mark Harmon’s name is still shown in the NCIS Season 19 credits, he hasn’t appeared on the hit CBS series since the episode “Great Wide Open.” Following Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ departure from a life of law enforcement, Gary Cole’s Alden Parker took over as team leader, and viewers have picked up bits and pieces about both his pre-NCIS life and what he’s like outside of the workplace. Now word’s come in that another key corner of Parker’s backstory is being opened up, as his ex-wife is being introduced.
TV SERIES
Distractify

An 'NCIS' Original Is Returning for the Post-Gibbs Era — Who Is Coming Back?

Former FBI Special Agent Tobias Fornell, played by Joe Spano, is the only recurring character who has popped into every season of NCIS, apart from Season 17, which was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Tobias was part of the NCIS pilot, and the best part about him was always his faux cantankerous friendship with Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon). The two would publicly bicker, while privately a real friendship grew.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’: ‘The Fosters’ Alumna Teri Polo Joins CBS Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing a new face on NCIS. The Fosters alumna Teri Polo is joining the CBS drama series in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole. Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Cole) ex-wife, and a former FBI agent who left the FBI following their divorce and took a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. Polo will guest star in the Season 19 finale and return as recurring in the upcoming 20th season. NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy