Triton High School announces its new football coach, just the third head coach in the history of the school district co-op. Brad Neseth will take over the reins of the Cobras' program after leading United South Central since 2016. The Rebels went to state in 2018. The move is pending school board approval, according to a news release from the Triton Activities Department.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO