The onetime summer retreat of the wealthy Guggenheim family. Solomon R. Guggenheim, the mining titan behind the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, escaped the pressures of his business career as many other people of means did in the last century. He and his family annually retreated to a summer home in the country. That dwelling, in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, is now on the market, reports Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO