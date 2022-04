The Amarillo Sod Poodles used a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a trio of home runs, to power past the San Antonio Mission 8-5 on Thursday at HODGETOWN Stadium. With the victory, the Soddies (7-5) are in the midst of their first three-game winning streak of the season by defeating the Mission (2-10). ...

