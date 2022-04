The prep races are over, which means the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds are settling as the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown on Saturday, May 7 approaches. Epicenter is the 5-1 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite, but Messier, Taiba and Zandon are also top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders at 6-1. Trainer Steve Asmussen is hoping Epicenter continues his dominant performances, as he has won four of his six career starts. Should you back any of the names at the top of the Kentucky Derby odds with your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets? With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO