Kentucky State

Watch Kentucky Native Johnny Depp’s Testimony from Defamation Trial Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

By Melissa Nelson
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 19 hours ago
On Tuesday, actor Johnny Depp took the stand for the first time during his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, whom he claims falsely accused him of domestic violence. He told jurors he felt compelled to sue Heard out of an obsession for the truth. “My goal is...

