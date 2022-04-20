ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Fogle reignites row with Guardian Editor-in-chief Katharine Viner over 2019 'privileged pain' jibe about David Cameron's late son Ivan - and urges her to 'be careful with words' in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's loss

By Jo Tweedy, Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Television star Ben Fogle has penned an emotional open letter to the Guardian's Editor-in-chief following the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy - two years after the paper used the term 'privileged pain' when commenting on the death of David Cameron's son Ivan.

Manchester United star Ronaldo, 37, and his 28-year-old partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced on Monday night that one of their twins, a baby boy, had died.

Fogle, 48, whose own son Willem was stillborn at 33 weeks in 2014, published the emotive post on his Instagram account yesterday, referencing the widely criticised the leader piece, which was published on the Guardian website in September 2019.

In the article, which Viner later apologised to the Camerons for, it was claimed the couple had experienced the 'better functioning and better funded part' of the NHS in the care their late son received because of David Cameron's position in UK politics at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4gC2_0fEhkK2j00
Ben Fogle, 48, published open letter to Guardian Editor-in-chief Katharine Viner urging her to meet him to discuss the work of UK child bereavement charities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmb5S_0fEhkK2j00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105RuA_0fEhkK2j00
In 2019, the Guardian published a leader article using the words 'privileged pain' while describing the loss of David Cameron and Samantha Cameron's son Ivan in 2009 (Pictured: The newspaper's Editor-in-chief Katharine Viner)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GrTe_0fEhkK2j00
The post referenced Manchester United star Ronaldo, 37, and his 28-year-old partner, Georgina Rodriguez, who announced the death of their son on Monday night

The Camerons' first-born child was born with Ohtahara syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that would see him suffer 20 to 30 seizures a day. He died at the age of six.

Fogle said that while he accepted that Viner had apologised at the time, he had 'ongoing anger' at her, claiming she continues to refuse to meet with him to discuss the work of stillbirth charities Tommy's and Child Bereavement UK.

In the four-post letter, which he personally addressed to Viner, he wrote: 'Your despicable article was a trigger for many "privileged" individuals, like myself who have also lost a child.'

He added: 'After the tragic news that Ronaldo and his wife [SIC] Georgina have lost his son, as a fellow grieving "privileged" father, I implore you to be careful with your words.'

The TV star said that when the family lost Willem, he had felt like he 'wanted to die' and said that while he didn't seriously consider taking his own life, the words 'illustrate how I felt emotionally'.

Describing his own grief, he said: 'It is a pain I have lived with for many years. My little Willem would be 7 now. A proper little boy. Running with his brother and sister, getting up to mischief, being my mate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470Zzz_0fEhkK2j00
The Camerons with their first-born child, Ivan, in 2008. He was born with Ohtahara syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that would see him suffer 20 to 30 seizures a day. He died at the age of six in 2009
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRhQB_0fEhkK2j00
Fogle, pictured in 2021 with his wife Marina, said he 'wanted to die' when his own son Willem was stillborn at 33 weeks in 2014 - and urged Viner to 'be careful' when describing Ronaldo's loss 

In 2019, former Prime Minister Cameron spoke candidly about the heartbreak he and wife Samantha suffered after the death of losing their son Ivan, six, describing the ensuing grief as 'torture'.

Mr Cameron, who has three other children, Nancy, 17, Arthur, 15 and Florence, 11, revealed in his memoirs in 2019 the devastation the family endured during the final moments of Ivan's life, saying it was 'almost too painful to relate' - and sharing his own frustrations at not having the 'patience and selflessness' that's required to be a 'great carer'.

MailOnline has contacted the Guardian for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6S2r_0fEhkK2j00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MwHM_0fEhkK2j00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KA8u0_0fEhkK2j00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqb4F_0fEhkK2j00

