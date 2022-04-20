Four Bill Package Impacts PA Crime Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pointing to “out of control” gun violence in Baltimore City, Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced three spending initiatives he said would help combat crime and mitigate its effects on victims. The state will provide $3.5 million to add staff at the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, creating 10 positions in Baltimore, 10 in Greenbelt and 10 new positions in the Special Investigative Section, five data analyst positions and four legal support positions. Baltimore will also receive $6.5 million for the police department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force, which Hogan said was a top priority for Mayor Brandon Scott. State police...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 28 DAYS AGO