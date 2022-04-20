Measure Makes Mental Health Services More Accessible

NORWALK — The COVID-19 numbers jumped from last week in Huron County. This report covers Huron County’s COVID-19 update for the reporting period of 4/15/2022 - 4/21/2022. The reporting period from April 15 to 21 had recorded a case count of 23 cases, an increase from 11 for the previous reporting period. Huron County Public Health is monitoring the county-wide and state-wide increases in case rates this week and will continue to monitor the data to determine whether this is truly a new upward trend in cases.
