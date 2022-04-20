Measure Makes Mental Health Services More Accessible

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO