ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Measure Makes Mental Health Services More Accessible

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – A bill making mental health services more accessible to Pennsylvanians through tele-health technology passed unanimously in the state House. With an ongoing shortage of in-person...

wdac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

County COVID-19 numbers

NORWALK — The COVID-19 numbers jumped from last week in Huron County. This report covers Huron County’s COVID-19 update for the reporting period of 4/15/2022 - 4/21/2022. The reporting period from April 15 to 21 had recorded a case count of 23 cases, an increase from 11 for the previous reporting period. Huron County Public Health is monitoring the county-wide and state-wide increases in case rates this week and will continue to monitor the data to determine whether this is truly a new upward trend in cases.
HURON COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy