Ohio doctor accused of 14 hospital patient deaths found not guilty of all murder counts

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, an Ohio doctor was found not guilty of the murders of 14 of his patients. Prosecutors argued that Dr. William Husel gave his patients fentanyl to end their lives, but the jury and an Atlanta doctor disagreed. The defense called just one witness during the...
A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said that a woman turned herself in after an investigation revealed she was involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tristan Foor in 2021. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 4000 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard on Jan. 27, 2021. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three days and a thorough analysis of the medical records of 14 ICU patients later, a Tampa physician captured most of the spotlight in the fifth week of testimony in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel. Nearly 50 witnesses, ranging from family members of critically ill patients […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An employee at an east Columbus Papa John's said she was traumatized after witnessing an attempted robbery at the store Monday night. Jereisha McMahan said she started working at the store in January and had heard of multiple robberies in the shopping complex but had never experienced anything like this.
Portsmouth Police Officers removed a couple from a dangerous house on Williams Street. Police originally responded to a report of a domestic disturbance just after 11 am. An officer heard someone screaming inside the house. Police knocked, but no one answered the door, so officers announced themselves and opened the unlocked front door.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
An Indiana woman has been found dead inside a car, where her infant son was still alive. The South Bend Police Department announced Tuesday that Alexis Morales, 27, "was pronounced deceased at the scene" after officers located her and her son, Messiah Morales, inside a vehicle on South Kaley Street that evening.
At 12:05 a.m. April 17, a Cleveland Metroparks police officer stopped when he saw a woman lying on the ground next to her car, which was on the side of the road on U.S. 422 westbound. A man was standing over her. The officer called Solon police. The woman, 52,...
West Virginia deputies are searching for a man that allegedly shot a 30-year-old female. Deputies in Fayette County say they are looking for Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr. age 52, who is a person of interest. The Fayette County Detectives Bureau said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:47 Wednesday morning. Deputies say they […]
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a business on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon in what police said may have been a robbery attempt. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 4:27 p.m. at XL Drive Thru on the 2300 block of West […]
A 14-year-old Monroe girl has lost her life after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle during an argument with her mom. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Southgate on Sunday, April 17, reports the News-Herald.
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
A woman has been charged with the death of a former professional basketball player who died when she recklessly drove her vehicle into the house where he was sleeping last June. According to The Associated Press, Miracle Renee Ruthford, who is 19 years of age, was indicted in the death...
