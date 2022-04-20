ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atomic City, ID

Masks Now Optional On Atomic City Transit Buses

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced the order requiring masks and face coverings on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs is no longer in effect. The Transportation Security...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
Inc.com

CDC Lifts Mask Requirements for Most Transportation--and Businesses Follow Suit

One of the final federal mask requirements is no longer -- making your own mask mandate, should you still have one, less potent. On Monday the Biden administration announced that, starting immediately, Americans will no longer be required to wear masks on public transportation, after a court ruling in Florida this week overturned a mask-mandate extension mounted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 18. The U.S. health agency had extended to May 3 federal mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes and trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs. At the time, the CDC said it needed time to assess a recent surge in Covid cases across the country, brought about by the BA.2 variant.
U.S. POLITICS
The Verge

Judge says masks can’t be required on planes and trains

A federal judge said Monday that the Biden administration could not require masks be worn on airplanes and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the authority to introduce a mask mandate and did not follow the proper rules to implement a mandate, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Local
Idaho Health
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Atomic City, ID
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak Will No Longer Require Masks for Passengers and Employees

Amtrak will no longer require masks to be worn on board its trains as the COVID-19 mask mandate will no longer be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration. "While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19," the statement read. "Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Tsa#Public Transportation#County News#Cdc#Fta#Atomic City Transit#Actracker
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
simpleflying.com

Passengers Banned For Not Wearing Masks To Be Allowed Back on United Flights

Following the recent voiding of the United States' mask mandate, United Airlines has announced it will be allowing some banned passengers back on flights. United previously held one of the strictest coronavirus policies of US carriers, grounding over 1,000 passengers due to refusal to adhere to mask requirements and firing unvaccinated employees.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Where you do and don’t have to wear masks on US public transportation

When a judge struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, the ruling changed the face of American travel. Within hours, a cluster of airlines declared they would no longer require the face coverings. Some flight attendants and passengers celebrated in mid-air. Even Disney World made masks optional on its park transportation.But not every sector of the transportation world is tossing out its mask mandates just yet. Individual airlines and other companies still have the option to enforce their own mandates, even if they’re not backed up by the federal government. Here’s a look at where you do...
UBER
Hawaii Magazine

Masks No Longer Required at Hawaiʻi Airports and on Most U.S. Flights

After a federal judge in Florida struck down a nationwide mask mandate on airplanes, buses and other public transportation on Monday, many U.S. airlines—including Hawaiian Airlines—announced they would stop requiring masks aboard their flights. Masks are also no longer required at Hawaiʻi airports. This ends a two-year-long...
HAWAII STATE
CNET

Where Are Mask Mandates Still Required? Today's Rules for Airlines, Buses, Trains, Uber, Lyft

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying the order exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority, a federal judge in Florida on Monday overturned the agency's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel. The mandate was set to expire May 3. In response, airports, airlines and transit systems responded by either dropping the mandate or deciding to keep it in place.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

No more masks on planes, trains, and buses — for now

Betting markets had favored April 18 as the day the federal mask mandate on public transportation would finally get lifted. That is basically what happened — but from an unexpected source. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weren't quite willing to drop it just yet, having extended the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KING 5

Airlines navigate high travel demand, pilot shortages

SEATAC, Wash. — Travelers and airlines are feeling the stress of the high demand for travel going into the summer. Passengers say planes and airports are full as some airlines cut back on scheduled flights due to short staffing. "We were delayed leaving and kind of delayed coming back...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy