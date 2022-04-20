ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Big police presence in Chisholm, schools lift lockdown

By KBJR6.com WDIO.com
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

CHISHOLM -- Police blocked off a large area in Chisholm Wednesday morning as they carried out an apparent investigation, according to KBJR6.com.

The police presence is happening near S. Central Ave. and 1st Street, as of 8:30 a.m.

There is no immediate word what police are investigating.

According to the Northland Firewire, the incident happened on the 200 block of South Central Avenue around 7:45 am. A 38-year-old male was said to be shot, though this has not been confirmed by authorities, a WDIO.com report stated. The Chisholm and Hibbing Ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

As of 8:30 a.m., Chisholm School leaders say they lifted a nearly 20-minute lockdown after police requested all school buildings tighten security, the KBJR6.com report stated. Chisholm’s superintendent said the schools are now operating as usual after police gave the go-ahead to lift the lockdown. He was not able to comment on why police requested the schools go into lockdown.

Crime scene tape surrounds an area that includes ambulances and state troopers, according to WDIO.com

This is a developing story and further updates will be posted at mesabitribune.com.

Mesabi Tribune

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Chisholm

CHISHOLM — One person — wanted for a felony level crime — was shot and killed in Chisholm Wednesday by a law enforcement officer, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is now investigating the officer-involved shooting that took place on Wednesday morning. The presence of law enforcement and emergency vehicles appeared to take some of the residents of the normally quiet...
CHISHOLM, MN
