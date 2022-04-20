ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury holds back dad John as he clashes with Dillian Whyte's team during face-off ahead of fight

By Etienne Fermie
 2 days ago

TYSON FURY held back his dad John as his face-off with Dillian Whyte threatened to boil over.

As the Gypsy King approached Whyte, words were exchanged between John Fury and a member of the Body Snatcher's entourage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXuMd_0fEhdFEn00
Tyson Fury turned to hold back dad John Credit: BT Sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xms7m_0fEhdFEn00
The Gypsy King was desperate to avoid a ruckus Credit: BT Sport

Tyson, 33, aimed to cool his old man down, holding him back and ensuring that scenes didn't get ugly.

After ensuring that nothing boiled over between their respective teams, Fury and Whyte cordially faced off, with the Gypsy King grinning for the cameras.

Following the commotion, Whyte stoked the fire by calling John Fury an "idiot".

He told BT Sport: "Tyson Fury's dad needs to relax.

"My man's 600-years-old and he's stepping forward and they're trying to let my guys onto the stage.

"I said to him 'John, calm down, you're an adult, you keep shouting and screaming like a child, this is me and Tyson's day, relax.

"Like, why are you getting involved? This is me and your son's day'."

Whyte, 34, then added: "John Fury was trying to start something.

"He wants to rob the fans out of a fight. John Fury is a real idiot."

Tyson, meanwhile, said: "I just prevented a big ruckus on stage.

"People want a big ruckus at press conferences, they want screaming and shouting and punching.

"Listen, let the two boxers do a fight, and enjoy it.

"It's not for entourages to get involved or anything like that.

"I had to be professional and say 'look let's step back, let me and him do what we've got to do and that's it'"

While Whyte and the Gypsy King were unhappy with John Fury, fans watching at home were left fuming with a "shambolic" broadcast that was spoiled by a high-pitch whining noise and patchy audio.

Fury was also stony-faced as Whyte attempted to crack a "that's what she said" joke.

The WBC champ also had those in the room in stitches with a slip of the tongue, when he said: "We were good friends together, we went out for a drink, we ate together, we slept together."

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Fury will put his belt on the line this Saturday at Wembley Stadium against mandatory challenger Whyte.

The fight will take place in front of 94,000 fans under the famous arch, with ring walks expected at around 10pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37T77t_0fEhdFEn00
Tyson Fury was all smiles ahead of the face-off Credit: Jamie McPhilimey - The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ad9NN_0fEhdFEn00
Dillian Whyte was in the building ahead of Saturday's bout Credit: Jamie McPhilimey - The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmywN_0fEhdFEn00

