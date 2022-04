Simone Manuel's camp has remained quiet on her future in the sport, but she won't race at this week's US Olympic Trials. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials are on a unique timeline by American swimming standards. Though April trials meets coming out of the NCAA Championships are common internationally, in the U.S., athletes usually have at least a few months to regroup before setting out again for another taper meet.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 23 HOURS AGO