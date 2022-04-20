ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 Best Songs for 420

By Jacob Uitti
Happy holidays, everyone!

For those who celebrate 4/20— cannabis-oriented celebrations that take place annually on April 20— and for those who don’t, this playlist is for you either way. It features some of the most relaxing, funny, and welcoming songs out there today, from the stoner-tastic to the legal-minded. In other words, it’s the perfect 420 playlist.

From Dr. Dre and Willie Nelson to Bob Dylan and Tom Petty—we got you.

So, sit back and relax, get whatever accoutrements you may favor, and crank up the tunes to the appropriate level. This is your list of the best songs for the special day today.

1. Afroman, “Because I Got High”

2. Cypress Hill, “Hits from the Bong”

3. Brazilian Girls, “Pussy”

4. Bob Dylan, “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”

5. Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

6. Rick James, “Mary Jane”

7. Luniz, “I Got 5 On It”

8. Sublime, “Smoke Two Joints”

9. Ludacris, “Blueberry Yum Yum”

10. Willie Nelson, “Roll Me Up”

11. Missy Elliott, “Pass That Dutch”

12. Weezer, “Hash Pipe”

13. Beastie Boys, “Hold It Now, Hit It”

14. Redman, “How To Roll A Blunt”

15. Dr. Dre, “Let’s Get High”

Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage

