ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

68-year-old man fatally struck while crossing Hearne Avenue ID’d

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, the fatal accident occurred right after 8 p.m. Friday evening. It happened on...

shreveportmag.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTBS

Caddo coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man hit and killed on Hearne Avenue late Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Tommy Morris, 68, of the 2800 block of West Jordan Street, was struck at 8:15 p.m. as he crossed the 1900 block of Hearne Avenue. He then was hit by a second vehicle.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

2 taken to hospital after rollover wreck on Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people were injured after their vehicle flipped on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday morning (April 19). The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Hearne Avenue near Aero Drive. Somehow, the vehicle left the road, hit a concrete support, and rolled over several times before landing in a ditch. The Shreveport Fire Department helped the victims get out of the vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News 12

Police: 68-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Stamford dies

A 68-year-old woman who police say was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Stamford has died. Police identified the woman as Elena Laos, a Stamford resident. They say Laos suffered life-threatening injuries when she was stuck by a car Wednesday. She was brought to Stamford Hospital in...
STAMFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTAL

Coroner IDs man struck by 2 vehicles on Hearne

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after being struck by two vehicles Friday night. According to the coroner’s report, 68-year-old Tommy Morrison of Shreveport was walking in the 1900 block of Hearne Ave when he was struck by the first vehicle around 8:15 p.m. Shortly after the first impact, Morrison was struck by a second vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after losing keys at Skatetown

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Skatetown about a trespassing complaint. The victim told authorities that 21-year-old Solomon Williams of Monroe, entered the business after hours and demanded he search for his keys. According to deputies, the victim said that Williams went into the ladies bathroom […]
MONROE, LA
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
KARK 4 News

ASP: 2 dead in crash on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities have released the identity of one of the two victims of a deadly crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a report with the details of the single-vehicle crash that killed 31-year-old Fabiana Garcia of Little Rock and an unnamed second occupant. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
559
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

 https://shreveportmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy