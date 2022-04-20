ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting on Interstate 220 sends one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

By Erica Knowles
 20 hours ago
Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Police Department officials said the shooting occurred around 3:52 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Interstate 220. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a...

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape.

