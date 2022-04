Netflix is entering uncharted territory as it tries to turn password sharers into paying customers. After a historically rough quarter in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers—and forecasted losing 2 million more in the quarter ahead—the company says it will crack down on users who share their accounts with people outside their homes. The company has been testing “Extra Member” plans in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and it now aims to bring similar initiatives to other countries over the next year or so.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO