MANHATTAN — The College of Business at Kansas State University is inviting high school students to experience what it's like to be a business student at K-State. The college's inaugural Summer Institute will be June 8-10 and will host 30 rising high school students in grades 10-12 from across Kansas. Participants will create connections, learn about the vast opportunities in the business world and gain an understanding of how to engage with a community to jump-start a successful future.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO