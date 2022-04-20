David’s Penne Pasta With Broccoli

Stanley Tucci may be best known for his roles in movies such as "Prizzi's Honor," "Beethoven," and "The Devil Wears Prada," but anyone who's seen "Big Night," a movie he directed as well as starred in, was probably not at all surprised by his later metamorphosis into a food-world personality. "Big Night," after all, was a love song to Italian-American food, one that presaged Tucci's successful foray into cookbook authorship. Both "The Tucci Cookbook" and "The Tucci Table" are celebrity cookbooks that transcend the genre and would stand on their own even if they had been written by Stanley No Name (or rather, Stanley Senza Nome). It's not particularly surprising that Tucci's next step was starring in a food and travel show called "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy."

