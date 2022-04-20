ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David’s Penne Pasta With Broccoli

By emmaricefox8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article¼ – ½ tsp crushed red pepper (flakes) This is a dish that can be served as a first course, a side, or main dish. It’s delicious and can be made quickly. Start the pasta which should take about 10 minutes. We want the pasta...

Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient In Benihana's Fried Rice

Celebrities like Paul McCartney and Tracy Jordan love it (via GrubStreet); it's featured in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Mad Men;" its founder was a Japanese wrestler (via Thrillist) — it's Benihana, the classic teppanyaki grill where humorous chefs give you dinner and a show right in front of you. And beyond the infamous egg tricks and onion volcanoes Benihana chefs are trained on, diners can't get enough of the chain's fried rice.
Mashed

Mexican Chicken Stew Recipe

Alright, pop quiz time! What dish can be served as a main course, a side, in a burrito or taco, over rice, or mixed into a chopped salad, and only takes 5 minutes to prep? If you guessed "Mexican chicken stew," well ... your powers of deduction are spot on. This dish, courtesy of chef and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, is about as versatile as they come. It can be one component of a multi-course meal or the main event at dinner. It can be as mild or spicy as you fancy. It can be dressed up with all sorts of toppings or eaten as-is with nothing more than a bowl and a spoon.
Bon Appétit

Tempeh Crumbles With Coconut Rice

When crumbled into pea-size pieces, tempeh cooks fast and sizzles into crispy nubbins in the process. And when you add roasted peanuts and store-bought chili crisp, the textural allure goes off the charts. While any brand of chili crisp works, we’re partial to Lao Gan Ma for its bold umami flavor, funk, and generous heat. Of course, you’ll need something to offset that spiciness—the creamy coconut rice and quick-pickled cucumbers offer cooling relief between bites.
Fox Recipe Box: Heavenly Hash Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller is a huge fan of hash brown potatoes and has created a festive way to serve the tasty spuds that is not only perfect for a holiday brunch, but a crowd-pleaser for any occasion. Lee Ann shares her recipe for a Hash Brown Bar with Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
Allrecipes.com

Is Expensive Parmesan Cheese Really Better?

Some say a little Parmesan goes a long way because of its sharp, salty flavor. Others, if not most of us, disagree. The more, the better. *Cue the snowdrift of Parmesan grating over pasta.* So, should you splurge on Parmesan or purchase one that gives you more value for your money? And is there really that much of a difference?
therecipecritic.com

Crispy Onion Strings

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These crispy onion strings are the absolute BEST! The brown and crispy outside and the deliciously moist onion inside make this the perfect topping for any burger or salad!. I...
Salon

A jalapeño popper, reborn as your new favorite grilled cheese

Just like what it sounds like — a jalapeño popper, reborn as your new favorite grilled cheese. If two peppers per sandwich seems outrageous, it is, but in a good way. The char from the broiler mellows the heat from sharp and stingy to smoky and warm. (And if you don't like spice at all? Well, you're in the wrong place.) You'll notice that the recipe offers two paths: crispy bacon or barbecue potato chips. Obviously, one way to think about this is: Do you eat meat or nah? But even if you do eat meat — not to pick favorites but, yeah, to pick favorites — the potato chips snatched my heart.
Mashed

Here's How To Make Stanley Tucci's Specialty Orecchiette Pasta

Stanley Tucci may be best known for his roles in movies such as "Prizzi's Honor," "Beethoven," and "The Devil Wears Prada," but anyone who's seen "Big Night," a movie he directed as well as starred in, was probably not at all surprised by his later metamorphosis into a food-world personality. "Big Night," after all, was a love song to Italian-American food, one that presaged Tucci's successful foray into cookbook authorship. Both "The Tucci Cookbook" and "The Tucci Table" are celebrity cookbooks that transcend the genre and would stand on their own even if they had been written by Stanley No Name (or rather, Stanley Senza Nome). It's not particularly surprising that Tucci's next step was starring in a food and travel show called "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy."
Food52

31 Memorial Day Side Dishes to Kick Off Summer

There’s a change in the air on Memorial Day. It’s a long weekend, it’s finally grilling season, and the last day of school is just a few weeks away. There’s so much to get excited about on the first (unofficial) day of summer, starting with these 31 side dishes to serve with burgers, ribs, and more on Memorial Day.
The Daily South

Banana Pudding Pie

Banana pudding, but make it sliceable. This Banana Pudding Pie is like no other pie you've had before. With a browned butter-vanilla wafer crust, this is definitely not your ordinary pie. From the silky custard to the fresh bananas and the vanilla bean whipped cream, this pie tastes just like banana pudding, but with a twist. Nutmeg adds a warm flavor to the crust, working hand in hand with browned butter to provide depth to the dish. And the whipped cream is light and fluffy, with a great vanilla flavor from a whole vanilla bean. (If you can't find a bean, substitute 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste.)
studyfinds.org

Broccoli takes the cake as America’s favorite vegetable

NEW YORK — What’s your favorite vegetable? If you said broccoli, you’ve got good company! According to a new study, broccoli and carrots reign as the supreme vegetables throughout the country (70% and 69%, respectively), with spinach (55%) rounding out the top three vegetables Americans are most likely to eat.
