ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Documentaries on Leonard Cohen, Marc Bolan, Sinead O’Connor, Lil Baby, and More Set to Premiere at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhKnQ_0fEhbPtF00

Documentaries on Leonard Cohen, T. Rex’s Marc Bolan, Lil Baby, cult rapper D.O.C., Detroit techno and more are set to premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, June 8 through 19 in New York City.

Directed by Karam Gill, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, documents the rise of the Atlanta rapper, who is scheduled to perform following the premiere of the film.

Digging into Cohen’s most famous song, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, directed and produced by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine, is the story of Cohen’s transformation from poet to songwriter and will feature a performance by Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, and a surprise guest following the premiere.

Directed by Ethan Silverman, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex follows the tribute album of the same name released in 2020 and documents the life of the T. Rex singer, who died at the age of 29 in 1977. The film features archival footage of Bolan with reflections from his widow Gloria Jones, Ringo Starr, David Bowie, Nick Cave, Hal Willner, Joan Jett, and others.

Nothing Compares, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, follows the first tumultuous years of Sinéad O’Connor‘s music career when she went from loved to vilified. “Everybody felt it was OK to kick the shit out of me,” said O’Connor in an interview with the director. “I regret that I was so sad because of it.”

Premiering before a tribute performance by DJ Quik, Das, Kurupt, and surprise guests, The DOC is Dave Caplan’s directorial debut and captures the story of the hip-hop icon contemplating surgery to restore his voice. The film features appearances by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Elsewhere, and Xzibit.

The story of the Detroit techno scene, God Said Give ’Em Drum Machines, directed by Kristian R. Hill, pays tribute to the musical genre started in the 1980s and features Kevin Saunderson, Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and more.

Tíu is a documentary about the Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men and the 10-year anniversary of their debut album My Head Is an Animal.

A documentary on former music executive May Pang, who worked with John Lennon and Yoko Ono is also set to premiere, while Halftime, a doc on Jennifer Lopez will kick off the 2022 festival.

Photo: Sony Music Publishing

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Sinéad O'connor
Person
Marc Bolan
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
David Bowie
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kurupt
Person
Judy Collins
Person
John Lennon
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Eminem
Person
Kevin Saunderson
Person
Hal Willner
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Yoko Ono
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#Documentary Film#D O C#Marc Bolan T Rex
loudersound.com

How Stevie Ray Vaughan took Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing to spectacular new heights

In 1966, an unknown New York sideman with R&B duo The Icemen started embellishing a song called (My Girl) She’s A Fox with some ear-pricking guitar shapes. Jimi Hendrix – for it was he – already had the seeds of Little Wing. But he was not about to rush it. Something about the studious way the guitarist constructed Little Wing – first the piano-style voicings, his thumb fretting the bass strings; then a lyric personifying the vibe of the Monterey Pop Festival; finally, the intricate version recorded at London’s Olympic Studios, using toys that included a glockenspiel and DIY Leslie speaker – suggested that Hendrix already knew this song would be a strand of his legacy, to be handed down from guitar god to guitar god.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy