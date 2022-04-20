ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A horseman of a different era

By Brennen Jensen
jhu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen internationally celebrated artist Kehinde Wiley visited Richmond, Virginia, to open an exhibit of his works at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in 2016, he strolled along Monument Avenue near the museum during some downtime. And it took him to a dark place. While the handsome boulevard is leafy and...

hub.jhu.edu

