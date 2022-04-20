ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Much needed renovations coming to SU’s Blackwell Hall

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – One of the oldest buildings on Salisbury University’s campus is getting some much-needed renovations. Following Maryland’s recent legislative session, $1.9 million is being sent to the university to expand and repurpose Blackwell...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Prince Street teacher receives Rail Achievement Award

SALISBURY, Md. – Wednesday was a great day at Prince Street Elementary School, especially for first year teacher Sandes Saintil. His third grade class received a $5,000 check and some balloons for the Rail Achievement Award. This award, we’re told, is for Salisbury University’s recent graduates of their elementary or early childhood programs. To top it off, in the past week, he in his fiance got married.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Entrepreneur Named SBA's Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SALISBURY, Md.— Vinessa Williams of Little Leaders Learning Center in Salisbury, Md., has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. Williams, along with 13 additional award winners, will be honored at the 36th Annual Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon...
WMDT.com

OC sports complex approved

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Sports Complex set to come to Ocean City was approved in a 4 to 3 vote. 47 ABC spoke with Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino, who says that several studies need to be completed before this goes into motion, including design and traffic studies. As for settlement on the property, the city has up to six months.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware Housing Authority extends length of rental assistance program

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has extended the length of rental assistance available to those in need. Eligible Delawareans can now receive up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance through the Delaware Housing Assistance Program. Previously, the program provided 15 months of rental and utility assistance, but the additional three months will now give extra time for eligible Delaware renters in need following impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Salisbury, MD
Government
Salisbury, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
WBOC

Construction Underway on Delaware's First Oyster Hatchery

LEWES, De. - It is a work in progress, but work is underway on Delaware's first oyster hatchery. Oysters are a critical component of bays and rivers, serving as filtration. Dr. Edward Hale with the University of Delaware is leading the project. "The intent here is to essentially help augment...
LEWES, DE
Axios

A look inside Maryland's iconic Mormon temple

If you've driven the northern end of the Beltway even just once, you've probably wondered what it's like inside the soaring, golden-spired Mormon temple. After years of wondering, I finally got to step inside, and soon you can too. Why it matters: For the first time in almost half a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan & Ripken Celebrate New Park In Prince George’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles legend Cal Ripken, Jr., and Gov. Larry Hogan were among those on hand Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s Youth Development Park in Hyattsville. The brand new park, situated on the property of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Hyattsville office, marks the first such park in the country built on the premises of a police department, the governor’s office said in a news release. Speaking at the ceremony, Hogan offered his congratulations and gratitude to everyone involved with the project. “Together, we are providing safe, inclusive, positive environments for young people...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Su#Salisbury University
WMDT.com

The Brightside: The Beat Goes On Inc.

MARYLAND – A day that almost took one Salisbury woman’s life inspired her to start an organization that donates life-saving equipment to those in need. “it was November 24th, 2019,” Jamie Ensor said. That date is stuck in Jamie Ensor’s mind forever. It’s the day she almost died.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Roosevelt Landing proposed at former Lewes Dairy site

The site of the old Lewes Dairy is one step closer to becoming a neighborhood of eight single-family homes along Pilottown Road. At the parks and recreation commission’s April 18 meeting, Eric Wahl of Pennoni Associates spoke on behalf of the property owner, RJL Associates, about the preliminary landscaping plans and the community’s layout. The property was rezoned last year from industrial to R-2, low-density residential. The landscaping plans needed a positive recommendation by the commission before moving forward.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury announces new Human Rights Award

SALISBURY, Md. – Mayor Jake Day and the City of Salisbury’s Human Rights Advisory Committee have announced the creation of the City of Salisbury Human Rights Award. This award is to honor an individual, group, business, or organization that has supported a transformation of structures or attitudes for human rights within the city.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Snow Hill old fire station revitalization paused

SNOW HILL, Md. – In Snow Hill, plans to repurpose the town’s old fire station have been put on pause. The town was recently approached by Burley Oak Brewery about opening a new location at the old fire station. City officials then asked for public input and found that it was mixed.
SNOW HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Ocean City Today

Marlin Fest moving to Ocean City inlet

Council approves location change, other matters at meeting. People who want to watch the weigh-ins for this year’s White Marlin Open on a video screen from afar will do it from a different location than years past. Marlin Fest, a free public viewing event that has paired with the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Crab prices putting pressure on everyone from fisherman to restaurants

PARKVILLE, Md. — You may be feeling the pinch when it comes to every Marylander's favorite food. Crabs are once again back in season and prices are up. WBAL-TV 11-News explains why it may take a bit longer before prices drop. As the dinner rush at Pappas Seafood brings...
WTOP

Maryland wins approval to design new bay crossing near existing bridge

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Federal highway officials have given the go-ahead for Maryland to move forward with plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay crossing near the existing Bay Bridge spans.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Revelation set to reopen at Hudson Fields

Revelation Craft Brewing will be reopening its popular Hudson Fields beer garden at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29, and the Rehoboth Beach brewery has big plans in store. Revelation plans more events and a longer schedule, keeping the garden open through the fall. The grand reopening will include 12 food...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

School officials address gender and health curriculum

In an effort to clear up misinformation, Worcester County Public School officials said this week that human sexuality and gender identification are not discussed with students until they reach high school. The topic was discussed during the school board meeting on Tuesday, as districts around the country continue to grapple...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

From Seed To Sale: Curio Wellness Is Cornering Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Market

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — In early April, Maryland lawmakers voted to let voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in November.  Currently 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, have fully legalized marijuana. In Maryland, possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana is a civil violation that carries a fine of up to $100 for a first offense. But Maryland also has about 150,000 registered cannabis patients. Medical cannabis has grown into a $600-million-a-year industry in Maryland since the first pre-rolled joint was sold legally in 2017.  And, as more Marylanders become registered to purchase cannabis, the medical cannabis industry becomes...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

River Race Through Downtown Salisbury

Downtown Salisbury is hosting a river race this June. The race is a way to bring recognition to the Riverwalk by having kayak, paddleboard, and even cardboard boat races. Laura Scharle is an advocate for outdoor recreation. She says many cities do not fully utilize a river that may be in their city.
SALISBURY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy