Much needed renovations coming to SU’s Blackwell Hall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles legend Cal Ripken, Jr., and Gov. Larry Hogan were among those on hand Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s Youth Development Park in Hyattsville. The brand new park, situated on the property of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Hyattsville office, marks the first such park in the country built on the premises of a police department, the governor’s office said in a news release. Speaking at the ceremony, Hogan offered his congratulations and gratitude to everyone involved with the project. “Together, we are providing safe, inclusive, positive environments for young people...

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO