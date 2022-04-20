The 5 Best Ambient Music Channels on YouTube Right Now

Let’s face it, we could all use a break.

And sometimes that break means sitting back and putting on music that won’t rattle your brain, music that is chill, calm, and at least somewhat mild.

Here at American Songwriter, we got you. That’s exactly why we wanted to create this listening space for you to check out some of our favorite ambient playlists, those streaming channels on YouTube that feature classic hip-hop, old-timey AM radio, or simple mellow tunes.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best ambient music channels on YouTube. Enjoy.

“Oldies Playing In A Coffee Shop And It’s Raining”

“Chill LoFi Sound Jazz Hip Hop Beats Radio”

“Lofi Hip Hop Radio—Beats To Relax/Study To”

“Oldies Playing In Another Room, It’s A Great Night”

“Chill Vibes—Lofi hip hop mix ~ Stress Relief, Relaxing Music”