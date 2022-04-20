ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The 5 Best Ambient Music Channels on YouTube Right Now

By Jacob Uitti
 2 days ago
Let’s face it, we could all use a break.

And sometimes that break means sitting back and putting on music that won’t rattle your brain, music that is chill, calm, and at least somewhat mild.

Here at American Songwriter, we got you. That’s exactly why we wanted to create this listening space for you to check out some of our favorite ambient playlists, those streaming channels on YouTube that feature classic hip-hop, old-timey AM radio, or simple mellow tunes.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best ambient music channels on YouTube. Enjoy.

“Oldies Playing In A Coffee Shop And It’s Raining”

“Chill LoFi Sound Jazz Hip Hop Beats Radio”

“Lofi Hip Hop Radio—Beats To Relax/Study To”

“Oldies Playing In Another Room, It’s A Great Night”

“Chill Vibes—Lofi hip hop mix ~ Stress Relief, Relaxing Music”

POPSUGAR

Dove Cameron's Blue Corset Is Straight Out of a "Bridgerton" Episode

Dove Cameron is the latest celebrity to take on the Regencycore fashion trend, debuting a baby blue STIINA Hija de la Luna Corset ($350) on Instagram on Wednesday. Styled by Erin Walsh, the "Boyfriend" singer paired the outfit — made from remnant burnout silk with a cotton duck interior and cotton lining — with a conch drop earring and a diamond helix stud in one ear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

