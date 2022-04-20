ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LISTEN: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr talks re-election bid

accesswdun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Attorney General Chris Carr joined WDUN's...

accesswdun.com

The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
WRBL News 3

‘We are going to prosecute’: Secretary of State’s office completes first-ever Georgia citizenship audit

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has released a new audit of Georgia’s voter rolls as part of the first citizenship review in the state’s history. Raffensperger said an audit of voter registrations uncovered more than 1,600 non-U.S. citizens.Due to Georgia’s citizen-check procedure, those registrations were all marked “pending” and none of […]
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
Mic

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s day in court did not go great

By all indications, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-QAnon) will run for — and be elected to — a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I say “by all indications” however, because a nascent effort to get Greene booted from the ballot in Georgia’s 14th District took a considerable step forward Friday, with the congresswoman herself taking the stand to justify why she should not be deemed ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s “you don’t get to try and overthrow the government and then run for office” rule. (I’m paraphrasing here, but barely.)
americanmilitarynews.com

Ammo maker moves to Georgia

A European-owned ammunition maker has joined the growing list of gun and gun-equipment manufacturers calling Georgia home. Norma Precision Ammunition, a subsidiary of European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec, is relocating its U.S. headquarters, manufacturing, and warehousing and distribution operations to Chatham County, near Savannah. It did not say how many jobs the company was bringing.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene testimony – live: Georgia rep grilled about Jan 6 and Proud Boys plan at ballot hearing

Marjorie Taylor Greene today faced an administrative judge at a hearing that could see the Georgia Republican banned from public office because of her alleged support for the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol.The congresswoman was questioned about the 2021 Capitol riot by lawyer Ron Fein, representing a group of voters who filed a challenge with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleging that Ms Greene helped facilitate the attack that ultimately sought to upend Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. They say that her behaviour violates a clause in the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment and...
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
