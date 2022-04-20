LISTEN: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr talks re-election bid

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has released a new audit of Georgia’s voter rolls as part of the first citizenship review in the state’s history. Raffensperger said an audit of voter registrations uncovered more than 1,600 non-U.S. citizens.Due to Georgia’s citizen-check procedure, those registrations were all marked “pending” and none of […]
Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers is making headlines for his fundraising success in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. He has outraised Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene $2.4 million in the first three months of 2022 compared to her $1.1 million. While she does have $3 million in cash on hand compared...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in Columbus later Monday afternoon to sign a key piece of his legislative agenda into law. The governor will be at the National Infantry Museum, where he will sign a bill that will exempt taxes on some military retirement pay. The ceremony is scheduled for […]
Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' has completed his first 100 days in office. When Dickens officially became the city's mayor, he said he was focused on cutting crime and put Chief Rodney Bryant on a 100-day contract to add pressure to the progress he wanted to see. On...
FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her place on the Georgia ballot at Donald Trump's rally Saturday.
A group of Georgia voters is challenging Greene's eligibility to run for re-election, saying she helped organize the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol that led to five people's deaths.
By all indications, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-QAnon) will run for — and be elected to — a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I say “by all indications” however, because a nascent effort to get Greene booted from the ballot in Georgia’s 14th District took a considerable step forward Friday, with the congresswoman herself taking the stand to justify why she should not be deemed ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s “you don’t get to try and overthrow the government and then run for office” rule. (I’m paraphrasing here, but barely.)
A European-owned ammunition maker has joined the growing list of gun and gun-equipment manufacturers calling Georgia home. Norma Precision Ammunition, a subsidiary of European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec, is relocating its U.S. headquarters, manufacturing, and warehousing and distribution operations to Chatham County, near Savannah. It did not say how many jobs the company was bringing.
Marjorie Taylor Greene today faced an administrative judge at a hearing that could see the Georgia Republican banned from public office because of her alleged support for the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol.The congresswoman was questioned about the 2021 Capitol riot by lawyer Ron Fein, representing a group of voters who filed a challenge with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleging that Ms Greene helped facilitate the attack that ultimately sought to upend Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. They say that her behaviour violates a clause in the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment and...
The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
