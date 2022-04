The literary arts nonprofit Literary Cleveland announced this week a new yearlong writing residency and mentorship program that will be awarded to six writers every year. Funded by a grant from the Wolf Family Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the residency will allow two poets, two fiction writers, and two nonfiction writers to pursue a book-length project with help from established writers. It will also allow them to attend Literary Cleveland programs free of charge and take part in professional development opportunities.

