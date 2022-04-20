Sen. John Bizon Who Pleaded To Touching Nurse Won’t Seek 2nd Term

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who pleaded guilty to a charge of inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner will not seek re-election.

State Sen. John Bizon, who was sentenced last month to a year probation after pleading guilty in February to a misdemeanor count of battery, said he has decided to spend more time with his family.

In court last month, the 70-year-old Battle Creek Republican was also ordered to pay $1,130 in court costs and fines, complete a mental health treatment program, and have no contact with the victim.

The plea stems from an incident that occurred in August at After Hours Express, an urgent care facility in Marshall where Bizon had gone for treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.

The nurse told police that as she talked to Bizon, a retired physician, the state senator squeezed her waist and made inappropriate comments to her.

Bizon pleaded guilty in February and in a written statement before he was sentenced he called the situation “regrettable,” and said he was distressed that he had unintentionally caused someone to feel unsafe. He said he had not behaved like normal because he was “very sick” at the time.

Bizon is in his first Senate term after serving four years in the House.

